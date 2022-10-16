Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Capetown, The Republic of South Africa


The Consulate General in Cape Town is organizing hybrid Bahasa Indonesia bagi Penutur Asing (BIPA) Class, in collaboration with the Language Development Agency of the Ministry of Education Research and Technology, for ten weeks from October to December 2022.

Participants consist of South African citizens with various backgrounds and ages, including Cape Malay community which is Indonesian descendants.

​In addition to promoting Indonesian culture to South African people in general, BIPA class is also useful to maintain Indonesian descents' relationship with their ancestral lands.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Capetown, The Republic of South Africa.