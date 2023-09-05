Energy Capital&Power (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is pleased to announce the participation of Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy – as a speaker at the 2023 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/45UMS4A). Scheduled to take place in Luanda from September 13-14, AOG 2023 will bring together a distinguished lineup of regional ministers and globally competitive energy companies. The event will focus on crucial topics such as oil and gas investment, expanding infrastructure and methods to enhance regional collaboration.

With an extensive background in managerial positions at Eni, his wealth of experience positions him as the ideal speaker to tackle the challenges and explore the opportunities within Angola's rapidly expanding upstream market. Mongini's professional journey and in-depth knowledge make him a valuable contributor to the conversation surrounding the future of Angola's energy sector at the conference.

As the CEO of Azule Energy, leading the charge in the company's recent achievement of securing a $7.8 billion contract for the Agogo project in Block 15/06, offshore Angola, Mongini has played an integral role in advancing Angola's energy sector. This ambitious upstream venture encompasses the drilling of 36 new wells and the establishment of an extensive network of flowlines and umbilicals. Anticipated to commence operations by mid-2026, the Agogo project represents a transformative milestone for Angola's energy landscape, harnessing hydrocarbons from the Agogo and Ndungu fields and employing cutting-edge FPSO technology.

With Azule Energy's remarkable position as a key player in Angola's oil and gas industry, Mongini's insights and expertise at AOG 2023 will provide invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. As the country strives to maximize its resource for energy security and economic growth, the knowledge and experience shared by Mongini will contribute significantly to the discourse surrounding Angola's energy landscape.

At AOG, Mongini will share his visionary outlook, shedding light on Azule Energy's remarkable developmental agenda for 2023 and beyond.

AOG is taking place under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber. For more information about AOG 2023, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com. For more information about attendance, sponsorship or partnership opportunities, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com and secure your place at premier platform for the Angolan energy sector.