Azentio Software (“Azentio”) (www.Azentio.com), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won three awards with its respective clients, at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024 ceremony, held as a part of the prestigious Cedar-IBSi Digital Banking&AI Summit, on April 19 in Bengaluru, India. The company was declared Segment Winners I SME/Corporate Banking, Regional Winners I Middle East&Africa, and Segment Winners I Compliance Management.

Organised by IBS intelligence (IBSi), one of the world’s leading financial technology research, advisory, and news analysis firm firms, the annual award program honours technology players, Banking as a Service (BaaS) providers, digital banks, neo banks, and challenger banks for their excellence in driving impact through technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies.

The Azentio Accolades

Azentio’s citations as Segment Winners I SME/Corporate Banking and Regional Winners I Middle East&Africa, were for the successful implementation of the Azentio ONEBanking Digital Lending platform at Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), one of the largest banks in Ghana. CBG has leveraged Azentio ONEBanking to seamlessly integrate digital processes and online services, thereby, enhancing customer experience with convenient, secure, and efficient banking solutions. This digital shift not only streamlines operations for the bank but also reinforces its commitment to modernizing the banking sector in Ghana.

Azentio was declared Segment Winners I Compliance Management for maximizing the technology benefits for Albilad Investment Company (Albilad Capital), a leading provider of Islamic investment management solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with its Azentio ONEBanking Financial Crime Management (FCM) platform. Azentio FCM has emerged as a cornerstone in Albilad Capital's compliance strategy, offering a blend of regulatory adherence, operational agility, and cost-effectiveness. Its robust features and seamless integration have not only fortified the institution's compliance framework but also positioned it as a trusted player in the regional financial landscape.

Nikhil Gokhale, Director - Research&Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, stated, "Congratulations to Consolidated Bank Ghana and Azentio for their win at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024. By using Azentio ONEBanking, CBG has revolutionized its operations, improving customer service and operational efficiency. Their strategic approach to digital innovation ensures ongoing growth and competitiveness in the finance sector.

At the same time, kudos to Albilad Capital and Azentio for winning the 'Best in Compliance' award. Albilad Capital's adoption of Azentio ONEBanking Financial Crime Management has significantly enhanced compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness,” continued Nikhil. “The solution’s integration with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) guidelines ensures strict adherence to anti-money laundering policies, establishing credibility in the business.”

Gaurav Kedia, Chief Financial Officer at Azentio Software, commented, “We are humbled and proud for these multiple honours bestowed upon Azentio by the globally renowned IBSi, for our focus on bringing tremendous value for clients with our innovative technology solutions. Azentio ONEBanking Digital Lending gives maximum support for scalability, compliance and digitalization, with its advanced cloud-native, auto-scalable, low-code/no-code, and API-ready features that completely transform end-to-end lending processes for our clients and their customers. Additionally, Azentio ONEBanking FCM stands out as a highly parameterized, domain-agnostic platform that includes a comprehensive AML solution and AI-driven analytical and investigative tools. These tools provide critical, actionable intelligence to detect and prevent money laundering and fraudulent activities effectively. Clearly Azentio helps its clients lead the way in modernization, transformation and innovation.”

About Azentio Software:

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, financial services providers, and insurers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. The company’s flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from its software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax.

About IBS intelligence (IBSi):

Established in 1991, UK-headquartered IBSi is one of the world’s leading pure-play financial technology (traditional and new-age) research, advisory, and news analysis firms, with global coverage and a 360° portfolio of intelligence offerings. For over 30 years, its expert teams have delivered independent, in-depth, actionable insights, with a laser focus on everything from financial technology to the global banking, consulting, technology, and institutional investor world. As an analyst firm, it covers 2,000+ fintech vendors in-depth globally.