United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)


The UN can confirm that there has been an aviation incident involving a UN-contracted helicopter in Galmudug, Somalia.

The helicopter was conducting an air medical evacuation. The UN is in the process of gathering all relevant information. Response efforts are underway. 

More information will be shared when it becomes available.

