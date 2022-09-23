Representing the cleanest fossil fuel as well as the most widely available in Africa – the continent boasts over 620 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven gas reserves, with new exploration campaigns set to increase this figure two-fold – monetizing and utilizing gas will enable Africa to make energy poverty history by 2030. In addition to power generation opportunities, gas represents the ideal resource to power industries as well as households, providing heat and clean cooking solutions. At a time when over 900 million people lack access to clean cooking solutions in Africa, strengthening the supply and distribution of products such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is critical.

In line with this objective, LNG market specialist, Avedia Gas, has joined African Energy Week (AEW) 2022 as a bronze sponsor, further solidifying the company’s role in Africa’s energy future. During AEW 2022, Avedia will be participating in panel discussions, networking events and meetings, broadening dialogue around gas in Africa and the role LPG has and continues to play.

Avedia Gas has and continues to play a significant role in strengthening the supply of LPG across the Southern African market, improving access to clean cooking while enhancing South African LPG processing and handling. Since its establishment, the company has developed bulk import and handling facilities, serving as one of the key LPG suppliers in the country. The company is focused on expanding the domestic and regional LPG market even further, with AEW 2022 representing the ideal platform to secure new partnerships and deals that will enable it to achieve its growth objectives.

For Africa, strengthening the LPG market in 2022 is key. Currently, large-scale exploration and production projects are underway across the continent that offer the opportunity for the local population to benefit from both power and cooking solutions. In Africa, projects such as Senegal and Mauritania’s 15 tcf Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development – the first phase of which is set to come online in 2023; Equatorial Guinea’s 3.7 million tons per annum (mtpa) Punta Europa liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal which aims to improve intra-African gas trade; and the 171 million feet per day Sankofa Gas Project in Ghana are set to bring new supplies online. Meanwhile, in Southern Africa specifically, over 100 tcf of reserves in Mozambique; 11 tcf in Angola; and possibly 20 tcf in Zimbabwe are set to transform the market, with the regional LPG sector set to witness a boom itself.

Meanwhile, new gas infrastructure developments aim to significantly improve intra-African gas trade, enabling domestic markets across the continent to benefit from the enhanced supply of natural gas. Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, various projects have been launched including pipelines and trade infrastructure.

“In 2022, over 900 million people lack access to clean cooking solutions. This is a crisis, one that directly affects the African population and will continue to cause health and socioeconomic challenges unless new fuel solutions are brought on the market in Africa. Gas is the solution to this crisis. The continent’s abundant supplies and accelerated project developments promise a new era of distribution and utilization and with companies such as Avedia Gas, which are committed to improving the supply and distribution of gas-related products such as LPG, the continent’s future is bright,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, “During AEW 2022, discussions around the role of gas and LPG in Africa’s energy and economic future will be driven.”

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.