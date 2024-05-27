Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On May 24, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. KOMURA Masahiro attended the Africa Day Reception 2024 held at Yotsuya Campus of Sophia University and delivered a guest speech.

In his address, Mr. Komura expressed his congratulations on the 61st anniversary of the founding of the African Union (AU), formerly known as the Organization of African Unity (OAU). He mentioned that Japan will support the human resources development for women and youth who will create a new path for future of the world. Mr. Komura also expressed his hope that the TICAD Ministerial Meeting to be held this August and TICAD 9 to be held in August 2025 will be meaningful opportunities to expand the relationship between Japan and Africa in a multilayered manner and to promote efforts to co-create solutions to challenges facing both sides.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.