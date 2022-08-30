The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce that Nigeria-based, Africa-focused exploration and production company, Atlas Oranto, will be attending and participating as a diamond sponsor at this year’s edition of African Energy Week (AEW) (AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October in Cape Town. Representing one of Africa’s largest hydrocarbons markets, Nigeria, the participation of Atlas Oranto at the continent’s biggest event for the African energy industry will be crucial for shaping dialogue around the role domestic independent oil and gas companies play in maximizing and fast-tracking the development of the region’s hydrocarbon resources to address growing energy poverty whilst fueling industrial growth.

With a portfolio producing 18,000 barrels of oil per day in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, Atlas Oranto has been instrumental in driving production across the region. With output decreasing across Africa’s hydrocarbons sector, demand continues to expand both locally and at a global scale Atlas Oranto has emerged as one of the independents making a positive impact on upstream activities, with the company driving exploration and infrastructure development with its 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions. By launching massive exploration campaigns in Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, South Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Namibia, Ghana, Benin and Liberia, Atlas Oranto has made sure on its promise to unlock the full potential of the continent’s estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

As a diamond sponsor at AEW 2022, Atlas Oranto will participate in high-level meetings and panel discussions, providing an update on the company’s operations in both frontier and marginal fields as African-producing countries seek reliable partners to optimize the development and exploitation of oil and gas and provide access to affordable and reliable energy to over 600 million people that are living without access to electricity in Africa.

“Prince Arthur Eze is a pioneer and a trailblazer. When Africa Oil Week moved to Dubai last year, he was one of the first to call the Chamber and said keep this discussion in Africa and lets grow the energy industry. We are so honored to be partnering with Atlas Oranto for this year’s edition of AEW where the energy firm will shape critical discussions on how to address the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry. As a diamond sponsor, Atlas Oranto will provide both continental and international industry stakeholders present with an overview of the firm’s growth strategy whilst shaping conversations on the role African companies and solutions play in ensuring the continent’s energy targets are realized,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host Atlas Oranto in a number of exploration and production forums, shaping conversations around the challenges and opportunities associated with Africa’s upstream sector, as well as the role domestic companies like Atlas Oranto play in driving investment and development in Africa.

Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.