The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce the attendance and participation of Equatorial Guinea-based chemical manufacturer, Atlantic Methanol Production Company (AMPCO), as a bronze sponsor at its upcoming annual conference, African Energy Week (AEW) (AECWeek.com) - which will take place October 18-21, 2022, in Cape Town. Representing Equatorial Guinea - one of Africa’s rapidly expanding methanol markets - the participation of AMPCO at AEW 2022 will be crucial for driving discussions around the role the country's methanol industry will play in addressing growing energy poverty and fueling economic growth.

Since its establishment in 2001, AMPCO, through its strong footprint in the gas sector, has positioned Equatorial Guinea on the global methanol map with the West African country now responsible for the production and supply of 1% of the global demand for methanol, supplying customers in the United States and Europe. Now, with AMPCO seeking to maximize methanol production even further through the optimal exploitation of regional gas resources - as part of the country’s Gas Mega Hub initiative - to meet the continent’s growing energy needs, AEW 2022 provides the best platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities present across the African market.

Currently, a lack of adequate investment and infrastructure such as import and export terminals and refineries is hindering the growth of Africa’s methanol industry. However, Equatorial Guinea – through the operations of AMPCO and the Gas Mega Hub - provides a blueprint for how Africa can maximize and monetize its natural gas resources for energy security and industrialization. In this regard, AMPCO – with its methanol production capacity of one million metric tons of methanol per year - is well positioned to shape AEW 2022 discussions around the future of the African methanol sector.

“The Chamber is proud to be hosting AMPCO, a global leader in methanol production and a board member for the Methanol Institute, as a bronze sponsor for AEW 2022. In Cape Town, AMPCO will lead conversations around how best Africa can utilize and monetize its vast gas resources to deliver a just and inclusive energy transition that is fit for Africans,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Meanwhile, as a bronze sponsor and Equatorial Guinea’s 2022 ‘Oil and Gas Employer of the Year’, AMPCO will shape high-level AEW 2022 discussions around local content development and capacity building across both the country and continent’s methanol sector. With the company having achieved a 90% national workforce in 2019 and working towards increasing nationalization to 92% by the end of 2022, AMPCO is well positioned to lead local content dialogue during the continent’s biggest energy event.

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host AMPCO in high-level panel discussions where the firm will make a strong case for the potential of Africa’s methanol industry whilst providing an update on current projects and future development plans.

Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.