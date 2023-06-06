The 7th round of Kazakh-South Africa political consultations took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

During the event, the parties discussed in detail the status and prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

Particular attention was paid to the establishment and expansion of cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistic, tourism, agriculture, information technology, education and science.

The parties appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-South Africa relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, and in order to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation, confirmed the intention to organize official visits between the two countries, expand the legal framework and continue close cooperation at the level of foreign ministries.