The ASEAN Committee in Rabat (ACR), in partnership with the Institute for Research in Solar Energy and New Energy (IRESEN), organized a visit to the Green Energy Park (GEP) and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Benguerir.

The GEP is a research and training test platform dedicated to applied research and innovation in the field of renewable energy. The GEP representatives gave the ACR delegates a tour of the facilities which include indoor research laboratories, green and smart building park, and the iSmart charging station, a 100% Moroccan-made charging station for electric vehicles.

The campus tour of the UM6P, a non-profit university oriented towards applied research and innovation, featured visits to the digital learning laboratory, research, congress, and student centers, automated library, 1337 Coding School, and the StartGate start-up facility. Some of the notable contributions of the university in the country’s education and business sectors are the 1337 Coding School which provides computer training programs that are entirely free and accessible to students without any pre-requisite of diploma or computer knowledge, and StartGate, a 24/7 start-up facility where established companies can provide business support to small businesses and assist them in securing investments.

The visit provided an opportunity for ACR to discover the remarkable strides taken by Morocco to develop the country’s renewable energy, research, and education sectors, as well as gain insights on how ASEAN can improve its partnership with Morocco in these sectors.