U.S. Department of State


Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel August 21-28 to Yerevan, Amman, and Cairo.

During her trip, the Assistant Secretary will observe U.S. consular operations and meet with foreign government counterparts to underscore our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel to the United States.

