The Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ambassador Ayman Kamel, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Shahid today.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Shahid welcomed the Assistant Minister and his delegation to the Maldives and reaffirmed the strong commitment of the Government of Maldives to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Egypt and increase collaboration at the international fora on matters of mutual interest. Minister Shahid conveyed appreciation to the leadership and the Government of Egypt for the continuous assistance and opportunities granted to the Maldives over the years, which stands as a testament to the close relations between the two countries. Minister Shahid also conveyed the commitment of the Maldives to implement the outcomes agreed upon by the two countries during the Bilateral Political Consultations held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 16 July 2023.

The Assistant Minister of Egypt assured the unwavering support of the Government of Egypt to the Maldives, to advance shared priorities and interests and to collaborate on strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations.

The Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Ambassador Ayman Kamel is on an official visit to the Maldives, to attend the Second Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between the Maldives and Egypt held on 16 July 2023. Ambassador Kamel was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Maldives, Maged Mosleh Nafei.

Minister Shahid was accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Khaleel; Secretary, Bilateral, Dr. Hala Hameed; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Maldives to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Aminath Shabeena; Joint Secretary, Mariyam Reesha; and Director, Ahmed Fazeel.