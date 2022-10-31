Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with HE the Russian envoy to the Middle East peace process Vladimir Safronkov on the sidelines of the 31st Arab Summit in Algeria.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries and several regional and international issues of common concern, especially the Palestinian cause and the peace process in the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria Abdelaziz Ali Al Naama and HE Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Algeria Valeryan Shuvayev.

