The Swiss branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted an activity assessment meeting on 5 November.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Tirhas Tewolde, chairwoman of the union branch, indicated that in the past two years the union branch despite the challenges it has been facing due to restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has been able to implement major programs.

Ms. Tirhas said that one of the major programs the union branch implemented included the inauguration of the training center in the Teseney sub-zone that was constructed at a cost of 33 million Nakfa.

At the meeting in which 44 members from 19 branches took part extensive discussion was conducted on the reports presented.

The participants also expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the national development drives and cooperation with other national associations.

Mr. Amanuel Zekarias, representative of the Eritrean Embassy and Permanent Representative of Eritrea at United Nations Institutions indicating the active participation of Eritrean women in national affairs called for strengthening organizational capacity and encouraging young women to join the union branch.

The meeting also charted out development programs for 2023.