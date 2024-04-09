President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has hosted a Ramadan Dinner in honor of Liberian Muslims as they conclude the observation of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The dinner, which brought together scores of faithfuls of Islam, was held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

During the dinner, the President emphasized the utmost importance of unity and understanding in the nation. He said that while the Christian majority is embraced, the Muslim community is also recognized for its richness and importance to the country.

The President further stated that every thread, every color, and every belief contribute to the beauty of the collective identity of the nation, and that the strength of Liberia lies in its ability to unite as one people, united in shared aspirations for peace, prosperity, and progress.

He urged Liberians to embrace their differences, viewing them not as obstacles but as opportunities to learn, grow, and flourish as a nation.

“In diversity, there is beauty, and there is strength,” the President reminded his audience, encouraging them to gather around the tables, sharing in the joy of fellowship and breaking fast together, and exemplify that sentiment.

As a firm advocate for peace and harmony, the Liberian Chief Executive enjoined Liberians to break down the barriers that divide them, whether they bow their heads in prayer, kneel in worship, or stand in solidarity, as their hearts beat as one, bound by the common thread of humanity.

He encouraged all to embrace their differences as opportunities to learn, grow, and flourish as a nation, for it is in their diversity that they find strength, and in their unity, they find resilience.

The Liberian Leader concluded that his heart was full of hope and a smile on his face, knowing that as long as people stand together, there is nothing that they cannot achieve.

Concluding, he thanked everyone for honoring his invitation to break their fast together and wished everyone a blessed Ramadan.

The Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, who coordinated the event, expressed her appreciation to the President for his commitment to uniting Liberians irrespective of their religious affiliations.