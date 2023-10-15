The Arab Youth Centre (AYC) has announced the launch of the second edition of the ‘Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’ under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The programme's activities will commence on 16th October, 2023, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the Abu Dhabi School of Government, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and Harvard University in the United States.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah stated that the UAE will continue to invest in the potential of youth, fostering their capabilities and expertise to contribute to supporting development efforts in the Arab region, boosting its stability and prosperity. He emphasised the importance of equipping emerging young talent with advanced diplomatic skills and international representation through training by experts and practitioners from Arab and international institutes and academies.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted that this approach will enhance the image of Arab individuals in various international forums, promote human principles and the values of convergence and coexistence among people worldwide.

The second edition of the programme includes a select group of youth frrom diplomatic institutions in nine Arab countries; the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Morocco, and Kuwait.

Green Diplomacy

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Centre, emphasised the relevance of hosting this edition of the programme, coinciding with the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) and the centre's contribution to organising the Youth for Climate Conference (COY18). The programme will focus on empowering youth with climate negotiation skills and knowledge of green economics, encouraging young diplomats to engage in global climate change mitigation efforts and supporting the voices of youth in diplomatic fields.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab stated, “Youth are most capable of changing the climate action landscape and addressing its consequences through innovative and creative solutions, adherence to human values, and encouraging institutions, individuals, and governments to devote more effort to protect the environment and ensure a better future for generations to come.”

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, praised the leadership's vision and support for investing in developing promising Emirati and Arab talents. He congratulated the Arab Youth Centre on the launch of the second edition of its Leadership Programme, set to gain significant traction as the UAE prepares to host COP28. He expressed that COP28 will focus on conveying the voices of youth and involving them in shaping their future and the future of climate action, integrating youth into the conference's agenda and ensuring their participation in its activities to provide a sustainable and comprehensive model for future COPs.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment and COP28 Food Systems Lead, highlighted the faith the UAE has in the capability of young diplomatic generations to help drive the Arab region's efforts in global climate action. She welcomed all efforts and partnerships aimed at empowering those working in international representation by providing them with skills, expertise, and best practices that enhance their role in environmental protection efforts through specialised conferences and events, increasing the significance and impact of climate-related strategic and developmental files as part of the priorities of young Arab diplomatic efforts and discussions.

The Arab Youth Centre's team has launched several local and international initiatives to train Arab youth and diplomats in addressing climate change. They have established multiple partnerships with relevant international organisations to improve the quality of life and environmental conditions while mitigating the impacts of climate change. The programme leverages its strategic partnerships with specialised Arab and international diplomatic institutions to deliver specialised and advanced content that equips Arab youth with the skills required for professional climate diplomacy.

The Young Arab Diplomatic Leadership Programme includes training sessions, workshops, and meetings with prominent figures and experts in the field of diplomacy on topics such as future foresight, intercultural communication, climate change and governance, the art of negotiation and influence, comprehensive and distributive negotiation, a review of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, advanced concepts in climate negotiation, multilateral negotiation, finance, and advanced climate diplomacy.

The second edition of the programme aims to train young Arab talent aged between 25 and 35 years, who hold a bachelor's or diploma degree, are proficient in both Arabic and English, have one to three years of experience in diplomatic work, and are willing to participate in COP28. Participants are additionally required to present a letter of recommendation from their Ministry of Foreign Affairs or relevant authorities in their home country.