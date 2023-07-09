The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Egypt followed with interest the results of the presidential election in Sierra Leone, which resulted in President Julius Maada Bio winning a second presidential term. In this regard, Egypt congratulates His Excellency on his re-election as President of Sierra Leone, following an electoral process that reflected the level of awareness of the peoole of Sierra Leone. Egypt also affirms its support for His Excellency in continuing to work to achieve the aspirations and hopes of the people of Sierra Leone. 

In light of the deep historical relations that bind Egypt and Sierra Leone, we look forward to coordination in the coming period on all issues of common interest to our two countries, to push forward the course of bilateral relations across various fields. We offer President Julius Maada Bio our sincere wishes for success and to the people of Sierra Leone more progress and prosperity.

