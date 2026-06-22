The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) (www.theACG.org), one of the world’s largest partnerships of development finance institutions, convened its 21st Meeting of Heads of Institutions today at the headquarters of the OPEC Fund for International Development in Vienna, Austria. The meeting was hosted during the OPEC Fund's 50th anniversary year, marking five decades of support for sustainable development and international cooperation.

The meeting brought together the leaders of ACG member institutions to reaffirm the Group’s longstanding spirit of partnership, strengthen cooperation among its members, and reinforce its shared commitment to advancing sustainable development across the world.

The gathering serves as an important platform for ACG leadership to exchange perspectives, strengthen institutional relationships, and ensure continued alignment in support of the Group’s collective development mission. The meeting reflects the enduring values that have guided the ACG for more than five decades: solidarity, mutual trust, collaboration, and a shared dedication to improving lives and promoting prosperity in developing countries.

In 2025, ACG member institutions collectively extended US$25.7 billion to finance nearly 735 operations in more than 97 countries. Over the past five decades, the Group has provided more than US$331.5 billion in development financing across more than 13,000 projects in over 160 countries, supporting economic growth, infrastructure development, social progress, and sustainable development worldwide.

The Heads of Institutions reviewed the Group’s progress over the past year and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation among member institutions. Discussions focused on sustaining the strong partnerships that underpin the Group’s success and enhancing the effectiveness of its collective efforts to address evolving development needs around the world.

On the margins of the meeting, ACG leaders engaged in roundtable meetings hosted by the OPEC Fund, with the Government of Barbados, the Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and its V20 Finance Ministers (CVF-V20), African Development Bank and Inter-American Development Bank and CAF - Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, reflecting the Group’s continued commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening collaboration across the global development community.

In their concluding remarks, the Heads of Institutions reaffirmed the Arab Coordination Group’s enduring commitment to cooperation, partnership, and shared purpose. They emphasized that the Group’s success over the past five decades has been built on strong institutional relationships, mutual respect, and a common dedication to advancing development outcomes for countries and communities around the world.

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. Comprising ten development funds, ACG is the second-largest group of development finance institutions in the world and works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact.

The Group comprises the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.