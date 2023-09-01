State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the Capt Francois Jackson as the new Chairperson of the Board of the Air Seychelles.

Mr Egbert Laurence who was discharging the role of Acting Chairperson, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairperson.

Capt Jackson and Mr Laurence have been appointed for a 3-year period, effective from 1st September, 2023.

