The Office of the President has announced the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer and the Board of the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA).

This is in accordance with the new law, Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority, Act, 2022 that has replaced the Seychelles National Parks Authority (SNPA) and the National Botanical Gardens Foundation (NBGF). The SPGA’s has been established to manage and administer parks and gardens and other designated areas.

The Chairperson of the Board of the Authority is Mr Lucas D’Offay and Mrs Bernadette Willemin is the Vice-Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

Ms Ashley Dias

Mr Lenny Gabriel

Ms Myra Gill

Mr Julien Durup

Mr Melton Ernesta

The Members of the Board have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 1st June, 2022.

Mr Allen Cedras has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority effective from 16th August and he will also serve an ex-officio Member of the Board.