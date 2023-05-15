The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Maritime Safety Authority.
The functions of the Seychelles Maritime Safety Authority are to administer, regulate, coordinate and oversee all maritime affairs.
The Chairperson of the Board of the Authority is Ms Aaishah Molle and the Vice‑Chairperson is Col Jean Atala.
The other Board Members are:
Capt. Christopher Renaud Member
Capt. Peshala Medagama Member
Ms Dericka Figaro Member
Ms Stephanie Radegonde Member
Mr Chrissant Barbe Member
The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period.
President has also thanked the out-going Board Members of their period of tenure.