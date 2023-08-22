The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Licensing Authority (SLA) and its new Appeals Board.
Mr Percy Quatre has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the SLA Board.
The other Board Members are:
Dr Steven Renaud
Ms Annabelle Pillay
Ms Karine Bonne
Mr Jeevan Palani Batcha
Ms Zenabe Daman
Ms Shantana Barbe
The new Chairperson of Seychelles Licensing Authority - Appeals Board is Ms Joëlle Perreau and the other Members are:
Ms Shireen Denys
Mrs Frederika Confait-Poussou
Mr Liam Weber
All the Board Members have been appointed for a for a 3-year period effective from the 1st August, 2023.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.