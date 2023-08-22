State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Licensing Authority (SLA) and its new Appeals Board.

Mr Percy Quatre has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the SLA Board.

The other Board Members are:

Dr Steven Renaud                                   

Ms Annabelle Pillay                    

Ms Karine Bonne                                       

Mr Jeevan Palani Batcha                        

Ms Zenabe Daman                     

Ms Shantana Barbe

The new Chairperson of Seychelles Licensing Authority - Appeals Board is Ms Joëlle Perreau and the other Members are:

Ms Shireen Denys                         

Mrs Frederika Confait-Poussou      

Mr Liam Weber                            

All the Board Members have been appointed for a for a 3-year period effective from the 1st August, 2023.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.