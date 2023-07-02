Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka


The Government of the Republic of Seychelles with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka has appointed Ms. Lalatiana Accouche as High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to Sri Lanka based in New Delhi.

She has presented credentials to the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on 30 June 2023 at 10.00 a.m. at the President’s House, Kandy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka.