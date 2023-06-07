The Director General of the AUB (www.uar-AUB.org)

MINDFUL of the Decision of 1 November 2006, establishing the African Union of Broadcasting

MINDFUL The Decision of 1 June 2022 on the reorganization of the Executive Council of the AUB

MINDFUL The March 2019 Decision renewing the mandate of the Director General of the AUB

MINDFUL The Revised AUB Statuses

MINDFUL All Staff Regulations

MINDFUL The Resolutions of the Executive Council

MINDFUL The Resolutions of the Executive Council of 16 May at the Abuja 2023 General Assembly

MINDFUL The non-objection of the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria;

HEREBY DECIDES AS FOLLOWS:

From the date of signature of this decision, appointed to the following post at the Center of Content Exchange of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) in Algiers:

ARTICLE 1:

Director of the Centre:

Madam Karima CHELBI

ARTICLE 2:

The interested party will be entitled to the benefits of all kinds provided for by the regulations in force.

Grégoire NDJAKA

Director General