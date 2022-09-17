State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Petroleum Company (SEYPEC).

The Chairperson of the Board of the Company is Ms Jennifer Morel.

The other Board Members are:

Mr Brian Commettant
Mr Patrick Joseph                                       
Mr Muhammad Saley                                 
Mr Yannick Vel                                           
Mr Tony Imaduwa                                        
Mr Nichol Elizabeth                                    
Ms Marie-May Jeremie                             
Captain Didier Marc Versange Hoareau                                 

The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.