The National Quality Awards aim to recognize and reward outstanding achievements in quality and standards across the country. The winners will later compete at the regional level on the EAC Regional Quality Award that will bring winners from all East African Community (EAC) partner states to compete.

As part of this initiative, the EU-EAC MARKUP II programme is committed to encouraging small businesses to participate in the awards at national and regional levels that will recognize those contributing to maintaining culture of continuous improvement.

In this connection, the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has launched the National Quality Awards Competitions Season 5.

How to apply?

The applications are open until 31 August. Check out the award categories.

And, for more information on terms and conditions and eligibility criteria including useful tips , please click here.

Winners of the national awards from respective EAC countries will participate in the EAC Regional Quality Awards to be held in November this year.