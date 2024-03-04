The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition has launched its sixth annual continent-wide search for 10 exceptional entrepreneurs who are striving to make a positive impact in their local communities. The application form can be accessed for free on ABH’s official website (https://AfricaBusinessHeroes.org/) starting today.

Since its inception in 2019, ABH has spotlighted and supported some of Africa’s brightest entrepreneurial minds. The ABH top 10 finalists (Heroes) over the last five years:

have created 123,000 direct and indirect jobs in Africa

are serving over 37.5 million customers in Africa and beyond

have raised over US$153 million (not counting debt raises)

operate in 52 African countries

In 2023, ABH published a five-year impact report that details the impact ABH Heroes have had. The full report can be accessed here: https://apo-opa.co/3T4mErL

As ABH enters its sixth year, it is calling on entrepreneurs across Africa to pitch on the biggest entrepreneurial stage in the continent. ABH encourages applicants from all 54 countries, from all business sectors, of all ages and genders, to submit their applications in English or French. Along with invaluable benefits such as training, exposure and networking opportunities, the top 10 finalists will also compete for their share of US$1.5 million in grant money.

“Over the past five years, we’ve had the privilege of witnessing the incredible growth of our Heroes. Many of our Heroes have leveraged the grant funds to expand their geographic footprint, hire talent, grow their operations and invest in new products and services. It’s been heart-warming to see our Heroes collaborate with each other and to tap into the ABH network of judges and experts. We are motivated to continue to play our part in supporting the African entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are calling on all eligible African entrepreneurs who are creating positive impact to join us in this journey!” says Zahra Baitie, Head of Partnerships&Programs, Africa’s Business Heroes.

To date, nearly 100,000 entrepreneurs have participated in the ABH Prize Competition. Last year’s winners were chosen from 27,267 applicants from sectors spanning agriculture, education and training, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. The competition cumulated in the Grand Finale, where the top 10 finalists mounted Africa’s largest augmented reality-powered stage to present their businesses to a panel of esteemed judges.

Dr. Ikpeme Neto, CEO and Founder of Wellahealth Technologies, ABH 2023 First Prize Winner says: “Participating in the ABH Prize Competition has been a transformative experience for Wellahealth Technologies, profoundly impacting our journey as a startup. ABH not only provided us with financial assistance but also offered unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurship training, networking, and exposure. I urge fellow entrepreneurs across Africa to seize this extraordinary opportunity to enjoy a wealth of benefits that can catalyze growth and success for your ventures.”

WellaHealth (www.WellaHealth.com) provides affordable healthcare plans that start at less than a dollar a month to cover care common conditions delivered via pharmacies and remote doctors. The company serves over 300,000 individuals and is aiming to reach one million within 18 months and expand to 10 million within the next five years, extending its services in Nigeria and throughout Africa.

ABH constantly explores effective ways to help the participating entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level. As with previous years, the journey to this year’s Grand Finale will also include access to a community of business leaders, innovators, industry experts and investors as well as multi-disciplinary boot camps and training sessions.

To better facilitate the engagement with entrepreneurs and facilitate applications, this year ABH will organize a series of roadshows in multiple countries, including Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. These events will be conducted in collaboration with local entrepreneur organizations and ABH community members. Participants will gain valuable insights into the ABH initiative as well as enhance their chances of success in the competition. Further details regarding the roadshows and information sessions will be disseminated via ABH’s official social media channels and newsletters.

Applications for ABH 2024 are open from now until May 19, 2024. The top 50 finalists will be announced in July, followed by the announcement of the top 10 in September. The final winners will be unveiled at the Grand Finale in November.

To apply, and for more information about ABH 2024, please visit ABH’s website (https://apo-opa.co/3uUYEPD) and follow ABH on Twitter (@africa_heroes), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3KZTXKa), TikTok (https://apo-opa.co/48DjD7o) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3YDG5bH).

About Africa’s Business Heroes:

The Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition is a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy. It aims to support, inspire and enable the next generation of African entrepreneurs across all sectors who are building a brighter future for the continent, by offering grant funding, training programs and support for the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over 10 years, each year the ABH Prize Competition features 10 entrepreneur finalists as they pitch their business to win a share of US$1.5 million in grant money.