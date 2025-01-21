APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that Rania El-Rafie, Vice President, Public Relations and Strategic Communications has been awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the ‘Most Innovative Woman of the Year’ category of the sixth annual Middle East&North Africa Stevie® Awards, sponsored by the RAK (Ras Al Khaimah) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the oldest chambers in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Established to promote trade and investment, the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry plays a key role in supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth, serving as a vital hub for regional commercial development.

Hailing from Egypt, in January 2024, Rania became the first person to be promoted to VP of Public Relations and Strategic Communications from within APO Group and the youngest person to hold this key strategic role. Rania, who has been with APO Group since 2020, leads a high-performing team of PR and strategic communications experts. Under her leadership, her team represents some of Africa's most influential brands. Their portfolio includes high-profile clients such as Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, the Jack Ma Foundation, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Marriott, Afreximbank, GITEX, MSD, and Western Union, amongst others.

The Middle East&North Africa Stevie® Awards are the only business awards programme to recognise innovation in the workplace in 18 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stevie® Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programmes such as The International Business Awards® for 23 years. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners during a gala event on 22 February at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

As a winner in the ‘Most Innovative Woman of the Year’ category, Rania joins several prominent figures shaping the business landscape in Africa and the Middle East, including Dr. Rasha Abousamra, Doctor of Business and Researcher at Higher Colleges of Technology Sharjah, and Latifa Saleh AlShehhi, Director of Investment Data Department at the UAE Ministry of Investment.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Bronze Stevie® Award as one of the most innovative women of the year in the Middle East and North Africa. This recognition is a testament to the power of creativity and resilience of excellence in public relations and strategic communications. At APO Group, we are driven by the belief that innovation is the key to unlocking potential and making a lasting impact. This award is not just a personal milestone but a reflection of the incredible team and partners who inspire and support our vision every day. Together, we will continue to break new ground and shape the future of communications in the region.”

Celebrating the win, APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard added: “Our purpose at APO Group is to champion Africa’s narratives, amplify Africa’s voices, and bridge Africa and the world. We do this by crafting narratives aimed at transforming how the world sees Africa, showcasing its cultural diversity, empowering its people, and celebrating its collective and individual achievements. APO Group is a strong proponent of innovation, as well as gender empowerment, and we are so proud to see the Stevie® Awards recognise Rania’s professional achievements as she continues to make an incredible mark on the industry.”

This year, over 1,100 nominations from organisations across the Middle East and North Africa were considered in various categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners were determined by the average scores of 118 executives around the world acting as judges on five juries.

Read more about the Middle East&North Africa Stevie® Awards at http://MENA.Stevieawards.com.

About APO Group:

