APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, proudly announces that it has received five prestigious 2023 SABRE Awards during the award ceremony held on May 18th, during the 2023 African Public Relations Conference in Lusaka, Zambia. This outstanding achievement makes APO Group the most awarded firm in this year's competition.

The SABRE Awards are the most prestigious and important awards in the public relations industry due to their global reach and recognition, as well as their comprehensive coverage of a myriad of public relations disciplines.

They recognise outstanding achievements and celebrate the best work in PR across multiple regions and categories, including the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Asia-Pacific, with the campaigns being evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.

These prestigious accolades solidify APO Group's position as the most awarded Public Relations consultancy in this year's competition, with a total of five SABRE Awards won, up from four in 2022.

APO’s submissions were up against strong competition too, with several hundred entries submitted in this year’s edition from across the continent.

The 2023 SABRE Awards recognised the following APO Group campaigns and their respective clients for their exceptional public relations accomplishments:

Northern Africa: Overall Winner: Africa’s Business Heroes — Jack Ma Foundation with APO Group Certificate of Excellence: Canon R-Tour — Canon with APO Group



Western Africa: Overall Winner: Mercy Ships Africa Celebrations — Mercy Ships with APO Group



Corporate Social Responsibility: Overall Winner: Africa’s Business Heroes — Jack Ma Foundation with APO Group



Industry Association: Overall Winner: Basketball Africa League Season 2 — Basketball Africa League with APO Group



Not-for-Profit/Charities: Overall Winner: Mercy Ships Africa Celebrations — Mercy Ships with APO Group.



APO Group's Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Lynne Krawchuk, Vice President Digital, Public Relations, and Media Relations, and Lindsay Farley, Vice President, Editorial and Content Strategy, received the awards in person at the 2023 African Public Relations Conference in Lusaka, Zambia.

This impressive achievement highlights APO Group's commitment to delivering world-class public relations campaigns that help clients achieve their communication goals while positively impacting communities across the African continent.

Only five years after entering the public relations consultancy industry, APO Group has grown at meteoric speed to establish itself as a leading name in a market dominated by global decades-old behemoths.

What started out as a press release distribution service fifteen years ago, is now a well-oiled Public Relations consultancy machine with over one hundred team members driving some of the most compelling, impactful, and effective PR campaigns on the continent.

"We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious SABRE Awards, which demonstrate our expertise in executing highly effective public relations campaigns for our clients," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (https://www.Pompigne-Mognard.com/), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. "We take pride in working closely with our clients to understand their unique communication needs and delivering tailored solutions that exceed their expectations. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to tell their stories."

Beyond these awards, APO Group’s Africa Celebrations campaign for Mercy Ships was also nominated for the Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show in Africa, further underlining the success of this award-winning campaign.

APO Group's success at the 2023 SABRE Awards highlights its commitment to delivering world-class public relations campaigns that help clients achieve their communication goals while positively impacting communities across the African continent.

With these outstanding results, APO Group will now move forward to compete in the global competition for the Global SABRE Awards in every category it won at the African level. This opportunity allows APO Group to showcase its expertise and success on the global stage, further establishing the company as a leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.

As APO Group continues to cement its position as a frontrunner in the industry, the company remains dedicated to helping clients achieve their communication goals and make a positive impact on communities across the African continent and beyond.

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, FIFA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai, and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com