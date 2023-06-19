World Rugby's African association, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the governing body of rugby in Africa, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced a new multi-year agreement making APO Group the Official Public Relations Partner of Rugby Africa.

The two organizations have worked together since 2017 and have a common goal to help African rugby break through on the international stage. The sport is on a huge growth trajectory across the continent, with 37 African nations now full or associate members of World Rugby, and APO Group is using its unparalleled media network and international reach to bring the best of African rugby to new audiences both in Africa and all over the world.

The new partnership agreement will see APO Group become the Official Public Relations Partner of Rugby Africa as it works to develop Rugby Africa’s domestic and international visibility and reputation.

APO Group is well placed to help boost exposure to African rugby, thanks to its long-standing involvement in global sporting projects. Alongside its commitment to African rugby, APO Group is also the Pan-African Public Relations agency of FIFA, the NBA, and the Basketball Africa League, as well as being the Strategic Partner of the Olympic Movement in Africa (ANOCA). It is also the Official Partner of many other prominent sporting organizations including iconic French football club Olympique de Marseille (OM) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

In May 2023, APO Group demonstrated its strong Public Relations credentials in the field of Pan-African sport by winning a prestigious SABRE Award (https://apo-opa.info/3p9svRs) for its media campaign for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Season 2.

The partnership comes as Rugby Africa welcomes a new President (https://apo-opa.info/3LQ64Kf). Ghanaian businessman Herbert Mensah is a well-known figure in international sports administration, and he has been a driving force for the development and growth of rugby in Africa.

Mr Mensah is passionate about realizing the vast potential for rugby in Africa despite recent challenges caused by issues of governance and under-funding – a feeling shared by APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

“The APO Group team has provided invaluable support to Rugby Africa for many years, and has given us a voice on the international stage. I am delighted that our important relationship will continue to grow because now, more than ever, it is vital that our message is heard. It’s time for a mindset change across the continent and around the world. Africa must look inward and put pressure on the World. Africa mustn’t be forgotten. It is our time,” said Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa.

“APO Group is completely aligned with Rugby Africa’s new President on the need for more better and stronger governance, funding and exposure for the game in Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Rugby Africa couldn't have chosen a better President to defend its interests on the global stage. Herbert is a natural born leader and a proud African, and I look forward to joining him as we strive to help rugby in Africa realize its true potential.”

About Rugby Africa:

Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international organization responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members unions.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, FIFA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com