APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce the appointment of Laila Bastati as Chief Commercial Officer.

Laila has more than 15 years of experience in international business development, strategic partnerships and operations with a proven track record of building and managing cross-functional and geographically distributed teams.

This experience makes her perfectly suited to manage commercial operations and strategy for APO Group, which is the only truly Pan African communications consultancy. The company’s staff are spread across the continent providing deep knowledge and expertise of Africa’s diverse and complex media landscape to more than 300 clients.

APO Group’s unique model combines strategic Public Relations knowhow with the continent’s leading press release distribution service, providing clients with unparalleled Pan-African communications support. As Chief Commercial Officer, Laila will be responsible for driving revenue and attracting new clients as APO Group looks to move to the next level of growth.

Laila comes into her role at APO Group with impressive international credentials.

Having lived in 12 countries and worked in over 50, Laila has consulted Heads of State, government officials, Fortune 500 accounts, and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) on effective communication campaigns to attract foreign investment and has negotiated complex agreements to secure multi-million dollar and multi-year income deals.

In her previous role, Laila was Managing Director of the Commercial Division at Energy Capital&Power, Africa’s leading investment platform in the energy sector. She led the company through a new era, increasing turnover by 50% YoY and growing the commercial team by 80%.

Earlier in her career, Laila worked as Chief Operating Officer, Global Commercial Director, and Project Director at The Business Year, a global media group specializing in economic news and business intelligence. In these positions she managed 100+ employees across 14 locations, revitalized and diversified revenue streams, quadrupled annual sales volume, and spearheaded the company’s transition into the digital era.

Laila holds a B.S. in Political Science, International Commerce&Relations from the University of Padua, and an M.A. in Fashion Promotion from Marangoni Fashion Institute, Milan. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian, and proficient in French.

“It is a privilege to join such a diverse and dynamic team that is leading the way in African communications,” said Laila Bastati, Chief Commercial Officer at APO Group. “This role presents a fabulous opportunity to work with some of the most prestigious organizations operating on the continent, who rely on our services and our expertise every day. I am thrilled to come on board to help navigate APO Group through an exciting new chapter of expansion and innovation.”

“APO Group experienced a year-over-year revenue growth of 40% in 2021 and 60% in 2022, and I am confident that Laila is the right person to lead us to the next level,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Her proven track record in managing teams across diverse commercial landscapes will help to drive collaboration, increase performance, and reach new heights. It is a pleasure to welcome Laila to the APO Group family.”

