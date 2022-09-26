APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce the appointment of Hussain Ali as Head of Design.

Hussain joins APO Group after a successful career working for several leading Public Relations Agencies including, most recently, Ogilvy, where he spent a total of five years as Art Director and then Design Lead.

Hussain’s role as Head of Design at APO Group means he is responsible for creative output for all the company’s Public Relations clients. He will oversee the ideation, presentation and execution of client branding and marketing communications campaigns, the profitability and creative quality of client projects, and the operational readiness of the creative team.

Hussain will report to APO Group Vice President, Digital, PR and Media Relations, Lynne Krawchuk.

Born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan, Hussain has more than ten years of professional experience in Communication Design, Advertising, and Creative and Art Direction.

Following his studies, Hussain joined the RED Communication Arts Advertising Agency, where he started his career as a Graphic Designer and immediately started working on global brands, notably Nestlé.

After two successful years working for RED, he joined Bramerz, the number one Digital Agency in Pakistan, before switching to Ogilvy - renowned as being one of the largest Public Relations Agencies in the world - initially as an Art Director, and then Design Lead.

In total, Hussain spent more than five years at Ogilvy, working on a vast portfolio that included huge brands such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and VELO.

Hussain’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for APO Group. The company recorded an 88% increase in revenue for the first semester 2022, and its multinational clients include brands such Canon, FIFA, or Liquid Intelligent Technologies, all of whom look to APO Group to help them engage with African media, and develop operations on the continent.

“It is an absolute privilege to be joining APO Group,” said APO Group Head of Design, Hussain Ali. “I am extremely excited to bring my creativity and expertise to this company and hopefully we will grow together and go on to achieve some amazing things in the future.”

“Hussain brings a wealth of experience working with some of the biggest brands in the world,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). “It is yet another example of one of the most talented people in the Communications industry choosing to join APO Group. I am sure he will be a great addition to our rapidly growing team, and provide fantastic support to our multinational clients, who will benefit from his skills as they develop their operations in Africa.”

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com