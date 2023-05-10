National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


Another batch of 128 Nigerians evacuated from internal conflict in Sudan arrived Nnamdi Arzikiwe International Airport Abuja Wednesday 10th May 2023 at 10:30am.

Tarco Aviation engaged to airlift the Nigerian citizens conveyed them from the holding point in Port Sudan to Nigeria. Among them were 11 minors.

This arrival is the 11th flight in the evacuation exercise and brings the total number of the returnees to 1,994.

Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed was represented by the Director Special Duties Dr Onimode Abdullahi Bandele who led representatives of other agencies in receiving the returnees at the pilgrim’s wing of the Abuja Airport.

