Another batch of 123 stranded Nigerians in Sudan and evacuated from Port Sudan arrived Pilgrims wing of Nnamdi Arzikiwe International Airport Abuja at 12:25pm.

They were received on behalf of the Federal Government by a team led by National Emergency Management Agency. Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by the Director Special Duties Dr Onimode Abdullahi Bandele welcome the returnees and informed them of arrangement that have been made to ensure their safe returns in dignity. This include engaging of airlines to airlift them them, feeding, provision of token by Dangote Foundation, psychosocial assistance and accommodation for those in need among others.

He also told them how President Muhammadu Buhari was concerned about their plights in approving for their evacuation back home.

This is the 13th flight and brings the total number of the returnees to 2544