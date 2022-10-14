Centered around driving an African narrative around oil, gas and the energy transition, African Energy Week (AEW) (https://www.AECWeek.com/) – which takes place from October 18-21, 2022 in Cape Town – provides in-depth discussions around developing Africa’s hydrocarbons for the good of the continent. In line with this narrative, Angola’s national concessionaire, the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), has joined AEW 2022 as a platinum sponsor, solidifying the event’s position as the official meeting place for Africa’s oil and gas sector.

ANPG serves as Angola’s national concessionaire, responsible for the regulation, inspection and promotion of petroleum activities in Africa’s biggest oil producing country. The organization’s creation aimed to improve political coordination as well as transparency and efficiency across the Angolan energy sector, with ANPG tasked with creating the right conditions for private investment and participation in the oil, gas and biofuels industry. Since its establishment, ANPG has played an instrumental role in driving exploration and production in Angola, working closely with regional and international oil companies and making a strong case for upstream investment and development.

Working with operators in Angola including Sonangol; Somoil; TotalEnergies; bp; Chevron; Repsol; PlusPetrol; Eni; and ExxonMobil, ANPG has been a key driver of Angola’s hydrocarbons market. On the exploration front, developments such as the introduction of a six-year licensing round in 2019 by the ANPG; the launch of an initiation-only tender for offshore blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins in April 2022; final investment decision having been made by TotalEnergies in collaboration with the ANPG for the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields, Angola’s first non-associated gas projects, in July 2022; as well as the entry of independent explorers including Afentra into the Angolan market pave the way for a new era of exploration in Angola. In this regard, with its platinum sponsorship, the ANPG will drive the discussion on the need to ramp up exploration in Africa, emphasizing the role independent regulators play in ensuring transparency, investor attractiveness and efficiency.

ANPG has been one of the key drivers within Angola’s production sector, with much of the organization’s successes attributing to the country’s newfound position as the biggest oil producer in Africa.

In the last two years Angola’s CLOV phase two offshore project came online, producing 40,000 bpd; bp’s Platina deepwater oilfield in Block 18 came online, producing 30,000 bpd; while this year, Eni started production at the Ndungu Early Production development project, located in Angola’s deep offshore waters. The ANPG has played an instrumental role in getting these projects off the ground, speaking well to the role organization has and continues to play in improving energy security, reducing imports and driving long-term socioeconomic growth on the back of oil and gas.

“ANPG’s platinum sponsorship not only speaks to the caliber of AEW 2022 as the premier forum where discussions regarding oil, gas and energy security will be held, but to the role regulators such as ANPG play in driving large-scale and mutually beneficial oil and gas developments in Africa. During AEW 2022, the ANPG will play a leading role in dialogue while driving deal-signing,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, “If Africa is to make energy poverty history by 2030, we need to invest in and develop all of our oil and gas resources. Organizations such as ANPG are instrumental and will enable this target to be met.”

As platinum sponsor, the ANPG will make a strong case for Angolan investment at AEW 2022, providing insight into licensing rounds, exploration and production opportunities, as well as emerging trends across the Angolan energy landscape. The organization will participate in panel discussions, investor summits as well as oil and gas forums, driving the narrative that developing oil and gas will be key for developing Africa.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.