Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Angola’s National Oil Company (NOC), Sonangol (www.Sonangol.co.ao), has been confirmed to participate at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3Cdj47i) taking place on 29-30 November and 1 December in Luanda – as a Diamond Sponsor.

Sonangol’s participation at this year’s event is expected to enhance regional energy partnerships and drive critical deals across the African energy landscape, with the NOC actively seeking partners to advance Angola’s oil and gas sector, driving new exploration and production activities in a bid to spur socioeconomic growth and energy independence.

“We at ECP are very pleased and excited to confirm Sonangol as Diamond Sponsors at this year’s event. Representing the continent’s biggest oil producer, Angola’s impressive energy developments continue to invite a new era of cooperation, stability, and growth that ECP is proud to be a part of,” stated Miguel Artacho, International Conference Director for AOG, adding, “There has been no better time for regional and international energy players to explore opportunities across the Angolan energy landscape.”

Taking place on 29-30 November and 1 December in Angola’s capital city of Luanda, and under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber, AOG 2022’s Third Edition will unite oil and gas industry leaders, international stakeholders, and regional governments for three days of networking, panel discussions, and deal-making.

For more information about AOG 2022, visit www.AngolaOilAndGas2022.com