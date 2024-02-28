Fresmart has started buying domestically produced food products, such as bananas and other fresh produce, from small and medium-sized farms in Angola, to support the Angolan government’s efforts to diversify economic growth. Other food is largely imported, including poultry, beef and beef products, and seafood from the United States, Brazil, China and Europe. Retailer Fresmart has partnered with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the US Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) and the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) for a promotion of American poultry and beef liver. With the help of an Angolan chef, the retail promotion will include a cooking demonstration incorporating American ingredients into traditional Angolan dishes. Fresmart will also offer samples so that its customers can experience the quality of American meat.

On February 27, 2024, the Assistant Secretary of the USDA, Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Fresmart store in Luanda. The event served to demonstrate and taste US poultry and beef liver in the retail sector. US Assistant Secretary Xochitl Torres Small also assisted an Angolan chef in a brief cooking demonstration at the Fresmart store.Fresmart is a food retail company owned by Newaco Grupo Lda. Fresmart opened its first store in 2017 and quickly expanded to 45 locations as of 2023. The retail chain targets middle- and high-income Angolan consumers, offering an app for ordering and receiving grocery deliveries. Fresmart considers itself to be specialized in the import and distribution of various food categories, including fresh, frozen and fast-moving consumer goods.

© Press Release 2023

