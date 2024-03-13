Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas sector - the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.co/4945xwG) - unites the country’s government and energy companies with global operators and investors. Building on the momentum and success of previous editions, AOG 2024 promises the best edition yet, offering unparalleled opportunities for financiers, project developers, international operators and service partners.

As a result of the AOG’s ability to unite Angolan and global stakeholders, the event was awarded the Association of African Exhibition Organizers ROAR Award for Marketing and PR Excellence for the 2023 edition of the conference and exhibition. The prestigious award serves to recognize AOG’s innovative marketing and PR strategies that not only contributed to the event’s success but promoted Angola’s oil and gas opportunities on a global scale.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the ANPG; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Taking place under the theme Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola, the next edition of the AOG event offers lucrative opportunities for international investors, boasting prospects in both on- and offshore oil as well as emerging opportunities in gas exploration and LNG. With aims to increase oil production to 1.18 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) this year – following an expected boom in new exploration – while establishing itself as a global LNG supplier, Angola is inviting global E&P companies to invest in the country to achieve this goal.

Ahead of the conference this October, AOG 2024 is hosting a networking event in Houston on March 19 (https://apo-opa.co/4c5WNZ7) in collaboration with Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, and the country’s national concessionaire, the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency. The event – taking place from 17:00-20:00 at the Austin Room, Four Seasons Hotel - offers US project developers and investors the chance to connect with Angolan government, exploring upcoming opportunities in oil, gas and infrastructure development.

Endowed with proven oil and gas resources - estimated at nine billion barrels of oil and 11 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, respectively - Angola concluded a 12-block licensing round featuring blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins in January 2024, with the next round scheduled for 2025. Part of the country’s six-year licensing round – launched in 2019 -, the upcoming round will open-up a fresh slate of E&P opportunities for international companies, and global energy majors are already making strides towards developing upstream oil and gas. Notably, energy company TotalEnergies is implementing a multi-year energy strategy encompassing the $850 million Begonia development while energy supermajor ExxonMobil has indicated its interest in investing up to $15 billion towards the country’s oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, plans to develop downstream capacity to support regional demand continue to create lucrative opportunities for project and service companies, with AOG 2024 poised to connect global players to the growing Angolan oil and gas market. While upstream development remains Angola’s stated focus area - with 43 wells expected to be spud this year alone - the country’s downstream infrastructure has made significant headwinds. Downstream projects in Angola’s pipeline include the Lobito and Soyo refineries, the Angola-Zambia Oil Pipeline and an LNG storage and gas processing terminal, all of which are well in development.

Taking place on October 2-4, 2024 in Luanda, AOG 2024 will offer a platform for dialogue, deal signing and decision-making. In 2023, the event welcomed 2,213 delegates from 41 countries, with seven industry-advancing deals signed, signaling a new era of successful E&P projects in Angola.