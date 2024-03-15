Investors and project developers from the U.S. oil and gas industry will have the chance to gain insight into upcoming opportunities in Angola during the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 networking event – taking place 17:00-20:00 on March 19 in Houston. The event fosters engagement between U.S.-based operators and Angolan leaders, with presentations outlining available blocks and partnership prospects.

The networking event comes ahead of the AOG conference in Luanda – October 2-4 -, kickstarting discussions that will be further unpacked during the main event. AOG 2024 represents the official platform for the country’s oil and gas industry and takes place under the theme Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In Houston, the Secretary of State for Oil&Gas at Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, José Alexandre Barroso, will deliver opening remarks, laying the foundation for discussions expected to be held during the evening. Barroso will highlight Angola’s resource potential and production targets, underscoring the wealth of opportunities present in the market.

Additionally, attendees will be able to gain a better understanding of Angola’s six-year licensing round, with the country’s national concessionaire and regulator – the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency – delivering a presentation. The regulator’s Executive Administrator, Alcides Fernandes Mendes de Andrade, will present on Unlocking Angola’s Exploration and Production Potential, outlining recent regulatory reforms, attractive fiscal terms, available blocks and untapped acreage. The presentation will not only help advance already-active operators’ presence in the market but offers the insights new players require to make strategic investments.

The AOG 2024 networking event in Houston is a unique opportunity for companies to engage, foster partnerships while seizing investment opportunities in a market that guarantees high returns. To RSVP for the Angola-focused cocktail event, contact sales@energycapitalpower.com. We look forward to welcoming you in Houston.