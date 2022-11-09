This year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Luanda from 29 November to 1 December, will feature a panel session designed to facilitate interaction between investors and operators in Angola’s energy space with the aim of identifying investment opportunities and creating value within the southern African country’s energy transition through oil and gas exploration and production, and through associated investments.

Having recently been exalted as Africa’s largest oil producer, Angola’s endowment of natural resources has positioned the country as a lucrative investment destination, teeming with opportunities across a number of sectors for international oil companies and oil and gas exploration and production companies to take advantage of.

The consolidation of the Angolan legal framework and underlying political system following the Government’s plan to ensure greater political coordination and decrease the risks of conflicts of interest, resulted in the substantial reformation of Angola’s key industries, with companies holding mineral rights over petroleum and gas being restructured, splitting the country’s national oil company, Sonangol, and creating a national concessionaire, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).

As one of sub-Saharan Africa’s fastest growing economies, Angola has been seeking to improve its infrastructure via large-scale public works, exploring public-private partnerships as a way to develop industries throughout the country, with projects such as the requalification of the port of Namibe, the development of the Cabinda refinery, and the development of an oil storage base in Dande Port in northern Luanda, demonstrating the country’s commitment to evolving the upstream sector.

In addition to infrastructural development, the ANPG has laid out plans to bid 55 new onshore and offshore oil blocks by 2025.

Taking place under the theme, ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola’, AOG 2022 will serve as the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market whilst spurring investment and deal-making, facilitating cooperation and collaboration, and highlighting the role of Angola’s resources and industries in the shifting global economy.

Held under the auspices of the country’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with the ANPG, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber, AOG 2022’s one-on-one meetings and exclusive networking sessions will present an ideal platform for participants to discuss the future of Angola’s energy sector.