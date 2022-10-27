Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce an exciting lineup of International Oil Companies (IOC) set to participate at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP).

The dedicated IOC panel will feature international energy company, Azule Energy (https://bit.ly/3W0J3qx); oil and gas supermajor, ExxonMobil; sustainable development initiative, the Southern African Science Services Center for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL); and multinational energy company, Equinor.

Returning to Luanda for its third edition from November 29 to December 1, AOG 2022 – Angola’s premier energy event – will unite energy leaders, stakeholders, policymakers and industry experts for three days of panel discussions, interactive exhibitions and networking opportunities, serving as the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market while promoting socioeconomic development.

“We at ECP are very proud to announce this exciting lineup of world-renowned IOCs who will be participating at this year’s AOG Conference and Exhibition,” states Miguel Artacho, ECP International Conference Director, adding that, “This esteemed lineup is indicative of Angola’s importance in the global energy space and will be imperative towards driving the country’s energy future.”

Angola’s largest independent equity producer of oil and gas, Azule Energy, a new 50/50 independent joint venture (JV) that combines the Angolan business assets of oil and gas supermajors, bp and Eni, will participate during the IOC panel at this year’s conference, demonstrating the JV’s commitment to the socioeconomic development of Angola through its natural resources.

Additionally, with interest in three deepwater blocks covering an area of approximately 8,000km2 in Angola, ExxonMobil is committed to meeting the growing demand for energy in the southern African country and will join the esteemed roster of IOCs during AOG 2022, where they will be expected to highlight the role of Angola’s resources and industries within the narrative of the shifting global economy.

Meanwhile, furthering the dialogue surrounding the effects of climate change and the importance of sustainable power in the southern African energy space, the SASSCAL will participate at AOG 2022 as a speaker during the conference’s IOC panel, offering their insight into the importance of sustainable development and the transition to renewable energy.

Finally, a partner in eight Angolan offshore producing fields in the Congo Basin, Equinor has been active in Angola since 1991, having consistently highlighted the country as a key market in the global energy industry and serving to maximize its existing assets and exploration opportunities while contributing towards the development of the southern African nation’s energy industry.

Held under the auspices of Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the country’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuel; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber, AOG 2022 is the country’s fundamental energy event, serving to spur investment and deal-making while facilitating cooperation and collaboration among multiple sectors and creating an enabling environment for businesses to participate with the region’s top governmental leaders during three days of dealmaking and networking.