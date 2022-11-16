The 2022 Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition – Angola’s official meeting place for oil and gas companies, policymakers and investors which will take place from November 29 – December 01 in Luanda – will showcase the massive investment opportunities present across Angola’s rapidly expanding hydrocarbon industry through a dedicated finance forum that aims to connect project developers with capital.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and global energy transition-related policies have hindered the flow of investment across Africa’s oil and gas industry, Angola has been resilient with the market driving the continent’s cumulative capital expenditure through a series of exploration campaigns and the development of large-scale oil and gas discoveries such as TotalEnergies’ Cameia–Golfinho, CLOV 3 and Chissonga; bp’s Palas, Astrea and Juno; Eni’s Agogo, Ndungu FFD and Quiluma/ Maboqueiro; and Chevron’s Sanha Lean Gas.

In addition, Angola’s political stability and investor-friendly business environment and fiscal terms continue to enhance the country’s attractiveness to private sector and international finance institutions.

Now, with Angola seeking to attract additional investments to maximize oil and gas industry growth, AOG 2022, as Angola’s official energy investment platform, will connect Angolan oil and gas companies and policymakers with local, regional and global energy investors to discuss investment trends, challenges and opportunities across the market.

Under the theme, ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola’, AOG 2022 will host panel discussions as well as dedicated finance forum, showcasing the openness of Angola’s hydrocarbon sector to investors.

AOG 2022’s one-on-one meetings and exclusive networking sessions make the event the ideal platform to discuss the future of Angola’s energy sector and for industry players to negotiate and sign deals which will drive energy market growth and economic progress.