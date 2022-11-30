Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce the winners of the esteemed Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 (http://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) Awards, held during the third edition of the AOG conference and exhibition in Luanda, Angola.

Under the conference’s broader theme of ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola,’ the AOG 2022 Awards sought to identify the companies pioneering the oil and gas industry in Angola.

Game Changer of the Year Award: Azule Energy

Awarded to the company that has proved its commitment to driving ground-breaking technological innovation for the benefit of energy diversification, the Game Changer of the Year Awards celebrates the upstream achievements made my companies active across Angola. This year, Azule Energy has been won the high-level award in recognition of the ongoing commitment by the company to drive exploration and production in a sustainable and mutually beneficial manner.

Following bp and Eni’s merger of their Angolan businesses, Azule Energy was formed and quickly rose to the challenge of operating and investing in a strong project pipeline in Angola. Over the next five years, the company is set to bring onstream several critical projects across the entire energy value chain including the Agogo Full Field and PAJ oil projects in Blocks 15/06 and 31, respectively, the New Gas Consortium (NGC) and the 50 MW Caraculo photovoltaic plant. As such, Azule Energy has been selected as the winner of the Game Changer of the Year Award at AOG 2022.

Explorer of the Year Award: ExxonMobil Angola

With the need to scale up exploration representing an overarching objective worldwide, ExxonMobil Angola, due to the company’s ongoing exploration drive and steadfast commitment to unlocking the full potential of Angola’s upstream sector, has been selected as the winner of the Explorer of the Year Award at AOG 2022.

The award recognizes the efforts undertaken and continuous support demonstrated by ExxonMobil to advance Angola’s exploration agenda as well as the development of the upstream market. Having represented a steadfast partner of Angola for over 25 years, undertaking a series of exploration campaigns in Blocks 15, 17 and 32, as well as having made the country’s most recent discovery – uncovering significant resources at the Bavuza South-1 exploration well as part of Block 15 redevelopment plans – ExxonMobil Angola has emerged as the ideal winner of the Explorer of the Year Award at AOG 2022.

Local Company of the Year Award: SOMOIL

Bestowed upon the most promising Angolan company whose support and development of the local workforce and local E&P efforts continues to ensure the sector’s vitality and longevity, SOMOIL has been selected as the winner of the high-level Local Company of the Year Award at AOG 2022.

For its part, SOMOIL represents the largest privately held Angola oil company, and has made significant progress towards expanding the country’s oil and gas sector by producing up to 50,000 barrels per day in three blocks which the firm operates and as a partner on Blocks 3.05, 3.05A, 4.05 and 17.05. As part of the company’s growth agenda, SOMOIL continues to open up the Angolan market both for international partners and local communities as well as driving infrastructure upgrades and build ups, and as such, has been selected as the winner of the Local Company of the Year Award at AOG 2022.