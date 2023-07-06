Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Sudan’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Sadeq Ali, in the first meeting as the top diplomats of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sudan in the past seven years, held talks over extensive relations between the two countries before Khartoum severed relations with Tehran.

Amirabdollahian and Sadeq Ali discussed ways of restoring diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister described Sudan as an important and pivotal country in the Muslim world and voiced hope that thanks to the leadership of Sudanese President Abdul Fattah, security and peace will be restored to the African country in as short a time as possible.

Ali Sadeq also briefed Amirabdolalhian on the latest situation in Sudan and relevant regional developments.

The two officials exchanged views over ways of resuming diplomatic relations at the earliest opportunity.