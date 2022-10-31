Communications service providers attending AfricaCom 2022 can discover how to enhance and monetize real-world consumer experiences like a safari at Kruger National Park and diving with sharks off Mossel Bay, thanks to an augmented reality (AR)-powered demonstration created by Amdocs (www.Amdocs.com), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies globally.

Amdocs is launching Experience Africa at AfricaCom (Cape Town, 8-10 November) to highlight how telcos can acquire new customers by selling interactive packages that go beyond connectivity. Delegates are encouraged to visit the Amdocs booth (C73) to try the demonstration.

As part of the demonstration, CSPs can offer their customers a dedicated travel package that includes tickets to attractions and experiences as well as 5G connectivity. An AR avatar tour guide accompanies users as they visit South Africa’s landmarks and points of interest, providing helpful information, with the option to buy contextualized extras such as additional data or an underwater camera for diving with sharks.

“We’re excited to be harnessing the power of AR to bring the magic of South Africa to life at AfricaCom,” said Mark Joseph, CEO for Africa, Amdocs. “New technologies like AR represent a huge opportunity for telcos across Africa to reinvent customer experience and provide ‘wow’ moments that delight. Crucially, there is also the opportunity to monetize these experiences and achieve growth by attracting new customers and selling beyond connectivity, with faster time to market for new products and services across multiple channels. We can’t wait to launch Experience Africa at AfricaCom and show what a future filled with endless possibilities looks like.”

Amdocs, which employs 31,000 people globally, works with the world’s leading telecoms operators to accelerate their migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. The company has operated in South Africa for two decades and has an office in the Johannesburg region.

Two Amdocs executives will be speaking at AfricaCom:

Guy Hilton, Vice President, Platforms and Ecosystem – “Digital Infrastructure Investment – Winning in the New Digital Economy” (Tuesday November 8, 11.50am – 12.10pm)

Atul Khanna, Director of Emerging Technologies – “The Amazing Journey to The Next Billon Users” (Thursday November 10, 11.50am – 12.10pm)

