The U.S. Embassy Tunis is pleased to announce a call for proposals for the 2023 U. S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) Program. AFCP aims to preserve archaeological sites, historic buildings and monuments, museum collections, and forms of traditional cultural expression, such as indigenous languages and crafts. Please note that full implementation of the AFCP 2023 Program is contingent on the availability of funds in fiscal year 2023.

For 20 years, the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) has supported more than 1,000 projects in 130+ countries. The United States has invested almost 1,000,000 dollars in 8 cultural preservation projects in Tunisia. You may find our current and previous AFCP projects here: (English– Arabic)

Eligible project implementers include non-governmental organizations, museums, educational institutions, ministries of culture, or similar institutions and organizations, including U.S.-based educational institutions and organizations.

For more details on how to apply for the AFCP, please check the Notice of Funding Opportunity NOFO – here