On March 4th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.
Ambassador Yin congratulated Foreign Minister Nyanti on taking office, expressed China's willingness to work with the Liberian side to seize the good momentum of the development of relations between the two countries, continuously enhance political mutual trust, and work together to write a new chapter of China-Liberia friendship.
Foreign Minister Nyanti stated that the Liberian government attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to meet each other halfway, so as to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, deepen practical cooperation and realize common development.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.