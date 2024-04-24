On April 23, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia attended the handover ceremony of China-Aid Solar Power Project for the Ministry of Posts and Communications of Liberia. Mr. Sekou M. Kromah, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, representatives of the Liberian Cabinet and the management of the Ministry of Post and Communications attended the ceremony.

Kromah thanked the Chinese government for its long-standing support and assistance to the Liberian government, especially for the assistance in infrastructure construction and capacity building cooperation in the field of posts and telecommunications, and hoped that the two sides would further consolidate and strengthen their cooperation in more fields.

Ambassador Yin congratulated on the successful completion and handover of the project, noting that the solar power project is one of the important achievements of China-Liberia practical cooperation, which will provide stable, reliable, clean and green power supply for the headquarters of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and 8 county post offices, and improve the conditions of communication infrastructure. Yin said China will continue pursuing the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith in China-Liberia relations, and help Liberian economic and social development.