Ambassador Teferi Melesse presented certificates of recognition to dozens of Scottish doctors and nurses, who have volunteered to fighting blindness and restoring the sight of tens of thousands of Ethiopians from all walks of life over the last 17 years.

“As a result of your countless eye operations in all this incredible journey,” the Ambassador said, “you have helped a blind child see the sun in Ethiopia for the first time, a blind old man his stick and have helped a woman see her children again”.

“You have proudly put your fingerprints in the annals of the history of humanitarian missions in Ethiopia,” he added.

While handing over the certificates of recognition, the Ambassador extended his profound thanks to the medical team on behalf of those whose sights are restored and that of the people and government of Ethiopia.