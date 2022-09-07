Today, Ambassador Teferi Melesse met Gavin Williamson MP and briefed the latter on current political developments in Ethiopia including the conflict in the north. The meeting has come ahead of the MP’s visit to Ethiopia in a couple of weeks.

The Ambassador spoke at length about the background of the conflict which he noted is rooted in the TPLF’s refusal to integrate itself into the Ethiopian body politic following the change in leadership in 2018 in Ethiopia. The Ambassador also described TPLF’s recruitment of child soldiers, violation of the humanitarian truce, and diversion of humanitarian aid and fuel for military purposes while presenting Ethiopia’s commitment to resolving political differences through dialogue within the AU framework.

Despite conflicts and negative rhetoric about Ethiopia, the Ambassador noted some encouraging developments including the green legacy initiative which has culminated in planting 22 billion trees across the country in four years and the dryland farming practice which is believed to ensure food sufficiency.

The MP, on his part, thanked Ambassador Teferi for the briefing and wished that the conflict gets resolved soon and those positive gains are maintained while offering to support Ethiopia in any way possible.